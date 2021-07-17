Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $157,000 Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 662.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

KWEB stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $104.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13.

