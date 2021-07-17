Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) EVP John Leonard Golden Sells 20,000 Shares

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00.

NASDAQ IPDN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,910. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 161.42% and a negative net margin of 73.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.