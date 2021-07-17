Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Drops By 85.1%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the June 15th total of 751,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the first quarter valued at $6,613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the first quarter valued at $554,000. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,262. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 16.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

