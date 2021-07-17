STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Keith Holliday Sells 8,874 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Keith Holliday sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total transaction of $1,116,615.42.

NASDAQ STAA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.48. 293,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,818. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.20. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAA. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 77.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,083 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,168 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

