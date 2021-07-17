RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Manish Potti Sells 88,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Manish Potti sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,321,760.00.

Shares of NYSE RES traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 811,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in RPC by 91.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in RPC by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 399,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in RPC by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

