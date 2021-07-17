Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 214.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

VRNS opened at $56.98 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,643,569. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

