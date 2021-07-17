Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Lawrence Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total value of $1,984,500.00.

Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. 722,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,082. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.