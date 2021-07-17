Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Lawrence Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total value of $1,984,500.00.
Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. 722,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,082. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
