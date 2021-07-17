Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce sales of $3.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the lowest is $3.42 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $16.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.73. 4,957,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,371,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

