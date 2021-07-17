The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) CMO Elaina Shekhter Sells 4,733 Shares

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 4,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.02, for a total transaction of $2,271,934.66.

NASDAQ SSP traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 215,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. Research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,525,000 after buying an additional 349,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 78,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 296,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.