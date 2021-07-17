MSD Partners L.P. Invests $3.58 Million in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter worth about $358,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTNB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. 41,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,596. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

