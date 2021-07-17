MHR Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Astrea Acquisition makes up approximately 0.0% of MHR Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $8,406,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,906,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,830,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,448,000.

ASAXU remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

