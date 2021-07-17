Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 157.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 98,509 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,562 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

