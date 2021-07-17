Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,780 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 460,242 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.01 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

