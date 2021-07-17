Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 2,444 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 322.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

VLUE stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.65.

