2,261 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $203.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.08. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

