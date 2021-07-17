Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 771 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $501.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.21. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $284.59 and a one year high of $511.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

