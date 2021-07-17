Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 42.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 79.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $453.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.96. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.64 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

