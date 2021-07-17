Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 489 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,076 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after acquiring an additional 403,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $139,651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,006,000 after acquiring an additional 257,073 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,940,000 after acquiring an additional 221,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $434.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.71. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $298.78 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

