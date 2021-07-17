Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $394,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

NYSE:WBS opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

