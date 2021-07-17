Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $413,000 Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flowserve by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

