Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,511,000 after acquiring an additional 195,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,096,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 53,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,434,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 80.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 959,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after acquiring an additional 428,446 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

VSAT stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.72.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

