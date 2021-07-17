TotemFi Market Cap Achieves $508,503.12 (TOTM)

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TotemFi has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $508,503.12 and $237,139.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00103073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00144679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,671.22 or 0.99987559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,444,495 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

