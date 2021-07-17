Putnam Investments LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $18.52 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $882.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

TGLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

