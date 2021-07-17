Putnam Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.73.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

