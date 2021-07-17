Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,599 National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 5,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $43.72 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.99.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

