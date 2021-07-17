7,550 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 470,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,321 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after buying an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

