Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 33.3% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter worth $553,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter worth $252,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter worth $116,000.

OTCMKTS:SCOAU opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

