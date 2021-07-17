Head-To-Head Analysis: DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) & News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) and News (NASDAQ:NWSA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

DallasNews has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, News has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DallasNews and News’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DallasNews $154.30 million 0.24 -$6.87 million N/A N/A News $9.01 billion 1.59 -$1.27 billion $0.22 110.09

DallasNews has higher earnings, but lower revenue than News.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DallasNews and News, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DallasNews 0 0 0 0 N/A News 0 1 3 0 2.75

News has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.98%. Given News’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe News is more favorable than DallasNews.

Dividends

DallasNews pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. News pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. News pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. News has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of News shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of DallasNews shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of News shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DallasNews and News’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DallasNews -5.32% -16.88% -6.40% News -0.60% 3.26% 1.93%

Summary

News beats DallasNews on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications. It also offers commercial printing, distribution, direct mail, and shared mail packaging services; and auto dealerships advertising services on the cars.com platform. In addition, the company provides digital marketing services, such as multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of its cloud-based software; digital and marketing analytics, search engine marketing, and other marketing related services; social media account management and content marketing services; and multi- channel digital advertising and marketing services campaigns, as well as marketing and promotional products for businesses. The company was formerly known as A.H. Belo Corporation and changed its name to DallasNews Corporation in June 2021. DallasNews Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts. It also owns and operates daily, Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other websites. In addition, the company publishes general fiction, nonfiction, children's, and religious books; provides video sports, entertainment, and news services to pay-TV subscribers and other commercial licensees primarily through cable, satellite, and Internet distribution; and broadcasts rights to live sporting events. Further, it offers property and property-related services on its Websites and mobile applications; online real estate services; and professional software and service products, which comprise Top Producer and ListHub. News Corporation is headquartered in New York, New York.

