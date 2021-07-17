Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CFO George Wehlitz Sells 210,837 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CFO George Wehlitz sold 210,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $4,140,838.68.

NASDAQ STMP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.02. 628,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,325. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $325.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.65. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

