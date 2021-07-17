ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Financial Review

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alphatec and ICU Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 6 0 3.00 ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alphatec currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.69%. ICU Medical has a consensus target price of $240.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.47%. Given ICU Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Alphatec.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphatec and ICU Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $144.86 million 9.51 -$78.99 million ($1.18) -11.98 ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.25 $86.87 million $6.13 31.78

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICU Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Alphatec has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Alphatec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -51.10% -116.47% -31.45% ICU Medical 7.44% 8.69% 7.19%

Summary

ICU Medical beats Alphatec on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy. It also provides Invictus Modular Fixation Systems designed to increase adaptability with the power of screw modularity; OsseoScrew system to restore the integrity of the spinal column; Arsenal spinal fixation system, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation platform to fix a range of degenerative to deformity pathologies and surgical procedures; Aspida Anterior Lumbar Plating System, a fixation system for anterior lumbar interbody fusion; AMP Anti-Migration Plate; solanas posterior cervico/thoracic fixation system and avalon occipital plate; OCT Spinal Fixation System; trestle luxe anterior cervical plate system; and Insignia Anterior Cervical Plate System. In addition, the company offers IdentiTi Porous Ti, Transcend Lateral, and Battalion Posterior Interbody Implants; and biologics consisting of Cervical Structural Allograft Spacers, 3D ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix, Alphagraft Demineralized and Cellular Bone Matrix, and Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier. Further, it develops EOS imaging products. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

