Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch Sells 28,333 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $3,249,228.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,312.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15.

On Thursday, May 20th, William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $2,834,433.32.

PTON traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $110.54. 4,593,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Wedbush cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after purchasing an additional 165,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,124,000 after acquiring an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,933,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,858,000 after acquiring an additional 189,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

