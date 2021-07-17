Insider Selling: Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) VP Sells 6,478 Shares of Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00.

Shares of GWRS remained flat at $$16.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,533. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $382.00 million, a P/E ratio of 845.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Research analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 322.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global Water Resources by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.