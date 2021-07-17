Oracle Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,999,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,000. Capricor Therapeutics accounts for 1.4% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 8.77% of Capricor Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 49,569 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.82% and a negative net margin of 10,074.70%. Equities analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

