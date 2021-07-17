Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Has $17.49 Million Stock Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Global Ship Lease comprises approximately 7.6% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $17,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $141,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $1,766,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of GSL opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.02.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

