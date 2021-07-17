Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LTMCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. 238,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,645. Lithium Chile has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30.

Get Lithium Chile alerts:

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares of exploration claims; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 22,429 hectares of exploration claims.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.