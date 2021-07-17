Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Up 141.1% in June

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,376,900 shares, an increase of 141.1% from the June 15th total of 3,475,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,571,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

FNMA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,298,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,620,277. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.