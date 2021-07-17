Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 145.7% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:IDE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. 37,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,278. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 37,892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

