Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,089 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $103.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.00.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

