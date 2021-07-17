Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,396 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $62.92.

