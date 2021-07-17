Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 12,430 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 148.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $112.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $77.36 and a one year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

