Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Invests $1.64 Million in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 169,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Healthcare Services Acquisition accounts for about 0.7% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,744,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,323,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,597,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,744,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAR opened at $9.67 on Friday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

