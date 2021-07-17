K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

TSE:KBL opened at C$44.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$472.46 million and a P/E ratio of 53.44. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$26.25 and a twelve month high of C$47.22.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0899998 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBL shares. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.