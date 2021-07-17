Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Takes $5.14 Million Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 542,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises makes up approximately 2.2% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned 0.63% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BW opened at $6.74 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

