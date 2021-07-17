UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.30-18.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.58. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $18.300-$18.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $443.74.

NYSE:UNH opened at $419.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.98. The company has a market cap of $396.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $7,069,698. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

