UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.300-$18.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $18.30-18.80 EPS.

UNH stock opened at $419.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $443.74.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock valued at $7,069,698. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

