Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SON opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

