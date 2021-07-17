Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 100,521 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,326 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 100,521 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.46.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

