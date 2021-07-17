Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,769,518.39. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LNC opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

