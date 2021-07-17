Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 392,768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,839,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CNP opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $26.18.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

