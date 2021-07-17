Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $372.85 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 149.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

